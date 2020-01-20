San Francisco 49ers Going to Tremendous Bowl LIV After NFC Championship WIn Over Inexperienced Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers performed the function of cardiac youngsters all the way through the latter a part of the 2019 common season. On Sunday within the NFC Championship, they appeared like a bonafide favourite to win this yr’s Tremendous Bowl.

The 49ers knocked off the Inexperienced Bay Packers, 37-20, Sunday. The sport just about ended when 49ers defensive again Richard Sherman intercepted a cross from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

San Francisco now advances to Tremendous Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2 to stand the Kansas Town Chiefs, who beat the Tennessee Titans within the AFC Championship on Sunday.

The 49ers rolled out to a 27-Zero lead by way of halftime and stored the sport in keep an eye on.

San Francisco is 5-1 all-time in Tremendous Bowl appearances, going 5-Zero between the 1981-1994 seasons prior to an 18-year hiatus. The 49ers misplaced Tremendous Bowl XLVII in 2013 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen Lazard #13 of the Inexperienced Bay Packers is tackled by way of Emmanuel Moseley #41 of the San Francisco 49ers within the first part all the way through the NFC Championship sport at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Picture by way of Harry How/Getty Photographs